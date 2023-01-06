KCR conferred prestigious Sir Chhotu Ram Award-2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been conferred the prestigious Sir Chhotu Ram Award for 2022. Leaders of the Indian Farmers Association and Kisan Sanyukt Morcha from Punjab handed over the award to Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, who received it on behalf of the CM at the Minister’s Quarters on Thursday.

Sir Chhotu Ram, born Ram Richpal, was the co-founder of the Unionist Party (Zamindara League) in 1923, a cross-communal alliance of Hindu Jats and Muslim agriculturalists which ruled the Punjab Province in British India. Chhotu Ram took several steps for revenue reforms, marketing and minimum price for crops, and for strengthening the agro-industry in the region, even before Independence.

He was awarded the title ‘Rao Bahadur’ and was accorded knighthood in 1937, and came to be known as Deen Bandhu. The farmers’ leaders who presented the award to the chief minister for this year, said that after Sir Chhotu Ram’s reforms, it was the green revolution sparked by MS Swaminathan which transformed the lives of the farmers in that region. They said that the only person who made such an impact on the lives of the farmers there, was KCR.

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been conferred the prestigious Sir Chhotu Ram Award for 2022. Leaders of the Indian Farmers Association and Kisan Sanyukt Morcha from Punjab handed over the award to Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, who received it on behalf of the CM at the Minister’s Quarters on Thursday. Sir Chhotu Ram, born Ram Richpal, was the co-founder of the Unionist Party (Zamindara League) in 1923, a cross-communal alliance of Hindu Jats and Muslim agriculturalists which ruled the Punjab Province in British India. Chhotu Ram took several steps for revenue reforms, marketing and minimum price for crops, and for strengthening the agro-industry in the region, even before Independence. He was awarded the title ‘Rao Bahadur’ and was accorded knighthood in 1937, and came to be known as Deen Bandhu. The farmers’ leaders who presented the award to the chief minister for this year, said that after Sir Chhotu Ram’s reforms, it was the green revolution sparked by MS Swaminathan which transformed the lives of the farmers in that region. They said that the only person who made such an impact on the lives of the farmers there, was KCR.