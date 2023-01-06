KTR allays farmers’ fears, pulls up officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: MAUD and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday pulled up town planning officials for not explaining ‘properly’ the concept of master plans to the people. Referring to farmer Ramulu’s suicide due to the proposed acquisition of his land for the industrial zone in Kamareddy, Rama Rao told the town assistant city planner, Venkatesh at a meeting here on Thursday: “Why do we have to get into such issues at all? Unless you consult locals properly, unless you come back to us with realities.”

Stating that the master plan was still at the ‘drafting stage’, the minister asked the official: “Why are you not able to sensitise people that the draft master plan can be changed?” The official informed Rama Rao that the suicide of the farmer had been “projected” as a land-related one but wasn’t. Then, Rama Rao asked the official to issue a rejoinder. Otherwise, it would be projected as an injustice done by the State government and bring a bad name to the ruling party.

Stating that around 500 acres of land was proposed to take for the industrial zone in Kamareddy, Rama Rao categorically told all the city planners and municipal commissioners that government would not trouble anyone, especially farmers.

“We are here to help people and ensure structured, planned development of cities/towns. As part of this, we are preparing master plans. I never told you to trouble the people,” Rama Rao told the officials.

He instructed them to call for objections from the people, study their grievances and make changes accordingly in the master plans, if objections are raised like in Kamareddy.

The officials informed Rama Rao that 77 master plans of various towns/cities had been prepared so far. The minister directed officials to prepare master plans of all the towns/cities by the end of March.

