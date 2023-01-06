Merger of SCB civil areas with GHMC will expedite infra projects: KTR

Niharika Saila By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting to the news of the decision of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to form an eight-member committee to look into the long-pending demand to merge civil areas of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that the move will help the Telangana government to expedite infra projects.

Taking to Twitter, the minister said: “We have been demanding the merger of Sec’bad Cantonment into GHMC for a long time. This will help the Telangana Govt in taking forward SRDP & other infra projects expeditiously. It is the Union Govt’s adamant refusal to part with land that held up proposed skyways for over 7 yrs (sic).”

Announcing the decision to form the committee, the MoD in a statement issued on Wednesday said: “The committee is constituted to look into the details of proposed modalities for excision ie; land and immovable assets, cantonment employees and pensioners, cantonment funds, civic services, movable properties and stores, road management and traffic, records etc and submit its report.”

The eight-member committee, which includes members of Defence, MAUD Telangana and Cantonment Board among others, will look into the details of proposed modalities for excision like land and immovable assets, Cantonment Board Employees or Pensioners, Cantonment Funds, Civic Services, moveable properties and stores, road management and traffic among other issues. Meanwhile, the SCB residents and welfare associations lauded the MoD’s decision.

Complex process

Speaking to TNIE, TRS leader Krishank Manne, said “The merger will contribute to numerous development activities in the Cantonment area. Around 30,000 residents living in the slum areas of Cantonment have lost their voting rights owing to the Cantonment laws. This merger will resolve this issue and will help them to gain their voice.” “The housing laws for the Cantonment are also very difficult as they have to attend a number of board meetings to get permissions for constructing houses which are more than 75 sq.yards,” he added.

He added that the process of exchange of lands is also a complex process as they have to submit many letters to the Ministry of Home Affairs and Defence. “With the merger, they can follow the GHMC guidelines and get approvals,” he said. “Though many flyovers are being constructed in the city, we see no flyovers in the Cantonment area for the easy commute of people. In places like Tirumalagiri, and Bowenpally the traffic congestion is increasing day by day. Yet no steps are being taken for managing the traffic. The construction works took place only during President Droupadi Murmu’s visit,” he said.

Stating that the roads and infrastructure development will be also be taken up after the merger, he said: “The GHMC works and schemes which have been implemented across the city like the clean water scheme will be done here too. Opening of Cantonment roads and other beautification activities will improve the living conditions.”

Positive decisions

SCCiWA general secretary Jeetender Surana said: “Initiation of such a committee is first of its kind, and the current development is the result of a long and arduous journey traversed by civilians of Cantonment over many years. We hope that all the concerned officials will take positive decisions in the interest of the vast number of affected civilians.”

“This merger will ease the process of getting permissions, loans, and accountability along with better and broader roads for the citizens. The residents can lead their lives without the fear of intervention from the Army and can enjoy true democracy and independence,” he added.

