Minor sexually assaulted for a month, two held from Telangana's Dayanand Colony

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A minor girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by two youngsters over a period of one month at Dayanand Colony under the Mills Colony Police Station limits. Though the parents of the victim approached police on Tuesday, the incident came to light only after the BJP leaders had staged a protest on Thursday over alleged police inaction. The accused have been identified as Ajamth Ali and Akbar Ali alias Abbu, both residents of Dayanand Colony.

The local BJP leaders, who took up the issue as police refused to register a case, demanded that the accused be arrested immediately. Speaking to the media, BJP Warangal East convener Kusuma Satish said: “The accused are neighbours of the victim. They somehow managed to befriend the minor girl and started physically assaulting her for the last one month. When the girl realised what was happening to her, the accused started threatening the victim and her mother. They threatened that they would share the photos of their act on social media and also kill the girl’s father, following which the mother informed her husband about the ordeal of their daughter. On Tuesday, the family approached the police and lodged a complaint.”

“Police, however, haven’t registered a case. Instead, they tried to work out a compromise between the victim and the accused.”The BJP activists also tried to attack the residence of the accused. But the Mills Colony police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Later, police also registered a case.

Victim belongs to BC community: ACP

Meanwhile, Warangal ACP K Giri Kumar informed that the victim belongs to BC community, not SC community as claimed by the BJP leaders.“We identified the accused -- Ajamth Ali, and Akbar Ali alias Abbu. A case has been registered under various provisions of the law, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. An investigation is in progress,” he said.

