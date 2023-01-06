Revanth lashes out at CM Rao’s ‘apathy’, demands Rs 1 crore ex gratia

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Holding the State government responsible for the suicide of Payyavula Ramulu, a farmer from Adluru Yellareddy village in Kamareddy, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday demanded the chief minister announce Rs 1 crore ex gratia to the family of the victim. Ramulu is believed to have taken the extreme step as he was depressed over the draft master plan of Kamareddy town notified by the municipal officials on November 11, 2022.

In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday, Revanth stated that acquiring lands of farmers for an industrial zone will affect the small farmers terribly. He accused the State government of trying to finalise the master plan without even conducting public hearings (gram sabhas) and involving residents of the villages that were to be affected.

Urging Rao to take steps to resolve the farmers’ issues by holding gram sabhas and only then going ahead with the master plan, Revanth urged MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao to take steps to hold discussions with the farmers for a start.

Master plan unscientific, alleges Shabbir Ali

Former minister Mohd Ali Shabbir, addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan, said that nearly 620 acres of land have been earmarked for acquisition for the industrial zone. He said that though 5% of the land was earmarked for the proposed industrial area, nearly 6.8% has been earmarked for industries, which he said, was technically wrong and detrimental to the environment.

“For instance, the industrial area shown in Tekriyal, Adluru and Inchipur are originally agricultural lands where two crops are cultivated. If these lands are taken away as per the master plan for industrial development, even the neighbouring lands will be polluted,” Shabbir opined.

He said that the planning of roads was unscientific, as normally, master plans are made for the expansion of towns, roads and other infrastructure, but the proposed master plan for Kamareddy sought a reduction in road sizes, which needed to be re-aligned and re-sized as per the demands/suggestions/objections of the affected parties.“It is unacceptable and Kamareddy farmers would never accept such a plan,” he said.

Shabbir Ali said that farmers of many villages, including Tekriyal, Adloor and Inchipur, have been staging protests against the proposed master plan, but the State government was indifferent to their agitation.

“I’ve also participated in the agitation and also written to KTR in this regard,” he said.

