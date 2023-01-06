Home States Telangana

Telangana govt spend Rs 15,961 crore on infra in 141 urban local bodies: KTR

It is also about bringing  in reformative legislation and revolutionising policies and laws.

Published: 06th January 2023 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

IT Minister K T Rama Rao(Photo | EPS/S Senbagapandiyan)

IT Minister K T Rama Rao(Photo | EPS, S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has spent a staggering `15,961 crore in as many as 141 urban local bodies across the State excluding GHMC in the last 8.5  years, which no other State in the country did, MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao said.

He said that a comprehensive report on the spending would be distributed among all MLAs, MLCs and MPs during the next Assembly session and to municipal commissioners, and assistant collector local bodies (ACLB), too, to give them an idea of how the State government has been trying to improve ULBs. 

He observed that municipal administration and governance is not always about spending money on new infrastructure creation. It is also about bringing in reformative legislation and revolutionising policies and laws.

Addressing municipal commissioners, ACLBs and others gathered at a workshop on Pattana Pragathi held in Hyderabad on Thursday, KTR asked them to review the implementation of TS-bPASS at ground level and suggest changes to it,  if any. At the workshop, he enquired about the progress of various development works in 141 municipalities across the State such as integrated veg and non-veg markets, Mission Bhagiratha works, Vaikunta  Dhamams, bio mining, recycling and reusing all forms of waste, Fecal  Sludge Treatment Plants, Digital Door Numbering and others.

Explaining the concept of zero waste which is about efficiently recycling and reusing solid, wet and other forms of waste, he asked them to go through the Accredited Staff College of India’s (ASCI) book titled ‘Innovations and leading practices in water sanitation and hygiene’ which also has concepts on the circular economy, utilising construction and demolition waste, solid and liquid waste.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rs 15961 crore K T Rama Rao Telangana govt
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp