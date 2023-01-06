Telangana govt spend Rs 15,961 crore on infra in 141 urban local bodies: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government has spent a staggering `15,961 crore in as many as 141 urban local bodies across the State excluding GHMC in the last 8.5 years, which no other State in the country did, MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao said.

He said that a comprehensive report on the spending would be distributed among all MLAs, MLCs and MPs during the next Assembly session and to municipal commissioners, and assistant collector local bodies (ACLB), too, to give them an idea of how the State government has been trying to improve ULBs.

He observed that municipal administration and governance is not always about spending money on new infrastructure creation. It is also about bringing in reformative legislation and revolutionising policies and laws.

Addressing municipal commissioners, ACLBs and others gathered at a workshop on Pattana Pragathi held in Hyderabad on Thursday, KTR asked them to review the implementation of TS-bPASS at ground level and suggest changes to it, if any. At the workshop, he enquired about the progress of various development works in 141 municipalities across the State such as integrated veg and non-veg markets, Mission Bhagiratha works, Vaikunta Dhamams, bio mining, recycling and reusing all forms of waste, Fecal Sludge Treatment Plants, Digital Door Numbering and others.

Explaining the concept of zero waste which is about efficiently recycling and reusing solid, wet and other forms of waste, he asked them to go through the Accredited Staff College of India’s (ASCI) book titled ‘Innovations and leading practices in water sanitation and hygiene’ which also has concepts on the circular economy, utilising construction and demolition waste, solid and liquid waste.

HYDERABAD: The State government has spent a staggering `15,961 crore in as many as 141 urban local bodies across the State excluding GHMC in the last 8.5 years, which no other State in the country did, MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao said. He said that a comprehensive report on the spending would be distributed among all MLAs, MLCs and MPs during the next Assembly session and to municipal commissioners, and assistant collector local bodies (ACLB), too, to give them an idea of how the State government has been trying to improve ULBs. He observed that municipal administration and governance is not always about spending money on new infrastructure creation. It is also about bringing in reformative legislation and revolutionising policies and laws. Addressing municipal commissioners, ACLBs and others gathered at a workshop on Pattana Pragathi held in Hyderabad on Thursday, KTR asked them to review the implementation of TS-bPASS at ground level and suggest changes to it, if any. At the workshop, he enquired about the progress of various development works in 141 municipalities across the State such as integrated veg and non-veg markets, Mission Bhagiratha works, Vaikunta Dhamams, bio mining, recycling and reusing all forms of waste, Fecal Sludge Treatment Plants, Digital Door Numbering and others. Explaining the concept of zero waste which is about efficiently recycling and reusing solid, wet and other forms of waste, he asked them to go through the Accredited Staff College of India’s (ASCI) book titled ‘Innovations and leading practices in water sanitation and hygiene’ which also has concepts on the circular economy, utilising construction and demolition waste, solid and liquid waste.