Home States Telangana

Venkatapur villagers in Telangana remind KTR of promise

Demanding that Rama Rao get the drain constructed and fulfill his promise to the people, villagers put up the banner and staged a protest when police tried to remove the same.

Published: 06th January 2023 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Minister KT Rama Rao addresses  officials during the review meeting on development works for erstwhile Nalgonda district, in Munugode on Thursday

MAUD minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Tension prevailed at Venkatapur village in Yellareddypet mandal when residents erected a flexi seeking to remind MAUD minister KT Rama Rao of his 2017 promised about developing a major drain. Demanding that Rama Rao get the drain constructed and fulfill his promise to the people, villagers put up the banner and staged a protest when police tried to remove the same.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday. The flexi asked the minister in cocky fashion: Drainage Nirmanam Moksham Eppudo. BJP leaders extended their support to the villagers’ deeksha. Residents in Venkatapur allege that they are often hit by dengue and typhoid due to lack of a proper drainage network. Village vice-sarpanch Medishetti Balaiaih, ward members and other youth participated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Venkatapur village
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp