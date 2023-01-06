Venkatapur villagers in Telangana remind KTR of promise

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Tension prevailed at Venkatapur village in Yellareddypet mandal when residents erected a flexi seeking to remind MAUD minister KT Rama Rao of his 2017 promised about developing a major drain. Demanding that Rama Rao get the drain constructed and fulfill his promise to the people, villagers put up the banner and staged a protest when police tried to remove the same.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday. The flexi asked the minister in cocky fashion: Drainage Nirmanam Moksham Eppudo. BJP leaders extended their support to the villagers’ deeksha. Residents in Venkatapur allege that they are often hit by dengue and typhoid due to lack of a proper drainage network. Village vice-sarpanch Medishetti Balaiaih, ward members and other youth participated.

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Tension prevailed at Venkatapur village in Yellareddypet mandal when residents erected a flexi seeking to remind MAUD minister KT Rama Rao of his 2017 promised about developing a major drain. Demanding that Rama Rao get the drain constructed and fulfill his promise to the people, villagers put up the banner and staged a protest when police tried to remove the same. The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday. The flexi asked the minister in cocky fashion: Drainage Nirmanam Moksham Eppudo. BJP leaders extended their support to the villagers’ deeksha. Residents in Venkatapur allege that they are often hit by dengue and typhoid due to lack of a proper drainage network. Village vice-sarpanch Medishetti Balaiaih, ward members and other youth participated.