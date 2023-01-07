15 days after mishap, kin told about man’s demise

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: The relatives of 28-year-old road accident victim Errolla Srinivas who came to know about his death 15 days after the incident vented out their spleen at the police on Friday for their sheer carelessness in not informing them on the day of the accident itself.

The family members staged a rasta roko and tried to storm a meeting at Sangareddy Zilla Parishad attended by Finance Minister T Harish Rao when the police used force against them, bruising their self-respect further.

The accident took place on December 18 while the youngster was travelling on his bike at Sultanpur in Pulkal mandal of Sangareddy district.

Throughout the day on Friday, Sangareddy town witnessed anti-police slogans. The victim’s relatives later staged a rasta-roko. They calmed down only after Minister Harish Rao spoke to them and assured the allotment of a double-bedroom house, Rs 5 lakh cash and an outsourced job to one eligible person in the family.

When the accident took place on December 18, the police did not find out his identity. The victim who was admitted to the hospital died on December 23. His body remained in the mortuary till January 5 as an unidentified body.

When the body began emitting a foul smell as it was decomposing, the hospital authorities handed it over to the municipal staff to perform last rites. At that time, his Aadhaar card fell from his pocket and the hospital staff identified the victim as Errolla Srinivas. They immediately called the police who in turn informed his family.

Srinivas’ relatives seek action against police

The victim’s family members alleged it was a glaring example of the callousness of the police. No one had tried seriously to find out who the victim was after he was hospitalised and ever after his death. Since the time he met with the accident, Srinivas was in an unconscious state till he died.

After receiving the information on Thursday evening, the victim’s family members came to Sangareddy on Friday and protested against the negligence of the police. They said that if they had known earlier, they would have taken him to Hyderabad for better medical treatment.

SANGAREDDY: The relatives of 28-year-old road accident victim Errolla Srinivas who came to know about his death 15 days after the incident vented out their spleen at the police on Friday for their sheer carelessness in not informing them on the day of the accident itself. The family members staged a rasta roko and tried to storm a meeting at Sangareddy Zilla Parishad attended by Finance Minister T Harish Rao when the police used force against them, bruising their self-respect further. The accident took place on December 18 while the youngster was travelling on his bike at Sultanpur in Pulkal mandal of Sangareddy district. Throughout the day on Friday, Sangareddy town witnessed anti-police slogans. The victim’s relatives later staged a rasta-roko. They calmed down only after Minister Harish Rao spoke to them and assured the allotment of a double-bedroom house, Rs 5 lakh cash and an outsourced job to one eligible person in the family. When the accident took place on December 18, the police did not find out his identity. The victim who was admitted to the hospital died on December 23. His body remained in the mortuary till January 5 as an unidentified body. When the body began emitting a foul smell as it was decomposing, the hospital authorities handed it over to the municipal staff to perform last rites. At that time, his Aadhaar card fell from his pocket and the hospital staff identified the victim as Errolla Srinivas. They immediately called the police who in turn informed his family. Srinivas’ relatives seek action against police The victim’s family members alleged it was a glaring example of the callousness of the police. No one had tried seriously to find out who the victim was after he was hospitalised and ever after his death. Since the time he met with the accident, Srinivas was in an unconscious state till he died. After receiving the information on Thursday evening, the victim’s family members came to Sangareddy on Friday and protested against the negligence of the police. They said that if they had known earlier, they would have taken him to Hyderabad for better medical treatment.