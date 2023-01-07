BJP member Laxman twists BRS slogan to ‘govt of touts’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP Parliamentary Board member K Laxman on Friday said that while the slogan of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao may be “Ab Ki Baar, Kisan Sarkar” his real intention is “Ab Ki Baar, Dalal Sarkar” (a government of touts).

He said that the BJP will organise Grama Sabhas (public meetings) in all villages with the slogan “KCR Hatao, Telangana Bachao” after Sankranti, and a massive public meeting in April inviting Union Home Minister Amit Shah to release a charge sheet against the “anti-farmers policies” of the BRS government.

Addressing a press conference here, Laxman said that the ordeals of Telangana farmers are “indescribable:. He demanded that the BRS government release a white paper on the land acquired from marginalised sections and Dalits in the past eight years for Metro Rail extension, pharmaceutical corridor, and irrigation projects. The BJP MP alleged that the State government has taken away lakhs of acres under the garb of “development”.

