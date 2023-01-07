Congres files complaint, wants CBI to probe defection by 12 MLAs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Congress on Friday lodged a complaint with the Moinabad police alleging that the TRS (now BRS) government engaged in the poaching of politicians from various parties. TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and other senior Congress leaders visited the police station to file their complaint, accusing the TRS government of offering “quid pro quo” deals to lure away four MPs, 25 MLAs, and 18 MLCs from other parties between 2014 and 2018.

According to the complaint, some of the politicians who defected to the TRS (now BRS) were given positions of power and influence, such as a cabinet berth and corporation chairman. Others were reportedly given monetary benefits for switching their loyalties.

The Congress pointed out that three of the four BRS MLAs whom the BJP is alleged to have attempted to poach were originally from the grand old party and were among the 12 MLAs who defected to the ruling party.

The Congress leaders also argued that the Poachgate case and the defections from the Congress to the TRS cannot be viewed independently from one another, as the politicians targeted by the BJP were previously from the Congress.

Labelling Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as a “repeat offender” who poached MLAs out of envy for the rise of Dalit leader Bhatti Vikramarka as CLP leader, Revanth sought a CBI inquiry into the defection of these 12 Congress MLAs.

“The Congress gave several complaints to the Assembly Speaker and Council Chairman about the defections, but to no avail. KCR’s political vendetta has made a mockery of the Anti Defection Act,” Vikramarka said.

Focus on the rift within Cong: Rohith to Revanth

Reacting to a complaint lodged by the Congress seeking a probe into the defections by 12 of its MLAs to the BRS, Tandur MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy on Friday lashed out at TPCC president A Revanth Reddy by describing the latter as “brand ambassador of blackmail”.

Expressing wonderment at the TPCC lodging a complaint after “years”, Rohith Reddy said that he and 11 of his compatriots joined the TRS (now BRS) as per the Schedule 10 of the Constitution. He pointed out that the Congress had filed several cases in the High Court following the MLAs switching sides.

The MLA ‘advised’ the Telangana Congress to better focus on the internal differences in the party. “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would not even give a ZPTC ticket to Revanth Reddy as he is aware of his character,” he said. Rohith Reddy reminded that Revanth Reddy had sent his resignation to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and not to the Speaker while joining the Congress.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Congress on Friday lodged a complaint with the Moinabad police alleging that the TRS (now BRS) government engaged in the poaching of politicians from various parties. TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and other senior Congress leaders visited the police station to file their complaint, accusing the TRS government of offering “quid pro quo” deals to lure away four MPs, 25 MLAs, and 18 MLCs from other parties between 2014 and 2018. According to the complaint, some of the politicians who defected to the TRS (now BRS) were given positions of power and influence, such as a cabinet berth and corporation chairman. Others were reportedly given monetary benefits for switching their loyalties. The Congress pointed out that three of the four BRS MLAs whom the BJP is alleged to have attempted to poach were originally from the grand old party and were among the 12 MLAs who defected to the ruling party. The Congress leaders also argued that the Poachgate case and the defections from the Congress to the TRS cannot be viewed independently from one another, as the politicians targeted by the BJP were previously from the Congress. Labelling Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as a “repeat offender” who poached MLAs out of envy for the rise of Dalit leader Bhatti Vikramarka as CLP leader, Revanth sought a CBI inquiry into the defection of these 12 Congress MLAs. “The Congress gave several complaints to the Assembly Speaker and Council Chairman about the defections, but to no avail. KCR’s political vendetta has made a mockery of the Anti Defection Act,” Vikramarka said. Focus on the rift within Cong: Rohith to Revanth Reacting to a complaint lodged by the Congress seeking a probe into the defections by 12 of its MLAs to the BRS, Tandur MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy on Friday lashed out at TPCC president A Revanth Reddy by describing the latter as “brand ambassador of blackmail”. Expressing wonderment at the TPCC lodging a complaint after “years”, Rohith Reddy said that he and 11 of his compatriots joined the TRS (now BRS) as per the Schedule 10 of the Constitution. He pointed out that the Congress had filed several cases in the High Court following the MLAs switching sides. The MLA ‘advised’ the Telangana Congress to better focus on the internal differences in the party. “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would not even give a ZPTC ticket to Revanth Reddy as he is aware of his character,” he said. Rohith Reddy reminded that Revanth Reddy had sent his resignation to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and not to the Speaker while joining the Congress.