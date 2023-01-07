Home States Telangana

‘Desi’ red chilli sold at record Rs 80K per quintal

The high prices encourage farmers to sell their produce early.

Published: 07th January 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 09:14 AM

The farmers get Rs 700 for a kg of powdered chilli after authorities got the infrastructure set up

Image for representation purpose only.

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: With high demand for ‘desi’ red chilli variety for its strong aroma and flavour, a farmer from Khammam district fetched a record Rs 80,100 per quintal for his produce at Enumamula agriculture market in Warangal on Friday.

T Ramulu, from Ravi Chettu thanda in Khammam district, brought ten bags of ‘desi’ red chilli to the market, where he received Rs 80,100 per quintal.

The market also received 48 bags of ‘wonder hot’ variety, which was sold for Rs 31,000 to Rs 37,000 per quintal, 265 bags of ‘US 341’ variety were also sold for Rs 20,000 to Rs 26,000 per quintal.

Farmers have been arriving at the Enumamula agriculture market at Warangal with huge loads of red chilies from different parts of the erstwhile Warangal and Khammam district. The high prices encourage farmers to sell their produce early.

TAGS
desi red chilli Rs 80100
