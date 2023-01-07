‘Desi’ red chilli sold at record Rs 80K per quintal

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: With high demand for ‘desi’ red chilli variety for its strong aroma and flavour, a farmer from Khammam district fetched a record Rs 80,100 per quintal for his produce at Enumamula agriculture market in Warangal on Friday.

T Ramulu, from Ravi Chettu thanda in Khammam district, brought ten bags of ‘desi’ red chilli to the market, where he received Rs 80,100 per quintal.

The market also received 48 bags of ‘wonder hot’ variety, which was sold for Rs 31,000 to Rs 37,000 per quintal, 265 bags of ‘US 341’ variety were also sold for Rs 20,000 to Rs 26,000 per quintal.

Farmers have been arriving at the Enumamula agriculture market at Warangal with huge loads of red chilies from different parts of the erstwhile Warangal and Khammam district. The high prices encourage farmers to sell their produce early.

WARANGAL: With high demand for ‘desi’ red chilli variety for its strong aroma and flavour, a farmer from Khammam district fetched a record Rs 80,100 per quintal for his produce at Enumamula agriculture market in Warangal on Friday. T Ramulu, from Ravi Chettu thanda in Khammam district, brought ten bags of ‘desi’ red chilli to the market, where he received Rs 80,100 per quintal. The market also received 48 bags of ‘wonder hot’ variety, which was sold for Rs 31,000 to Rs 37,000 per quintal, 265 bags of ‘US 341’ variety were also sold for Rs 20,000 to Rs 26,000 per quintal. Farmers have been arriving at the Enumamula agriculture market at Warangal with huge loads of red chilies from different parts of the erstwhile Warangal and Khammam district. The high prices encourage farmers to sell their produce early.