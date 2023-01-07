Home States Telangana

Industry faces shortage as farmers stock cotton for better price later

With the shortage of cotton for the industries, the price of readymade garments has also increased.

Published: 07th January 2023 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

cotton yarns

Image for representation purpose

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: As farmers in the erstwhile Adilabad district continue to hold on to their cotton stocks in hopes that it fetches a higher price later, industries are facing a shortage of cotton supply.
Usually, cotton fetches higher prices from February to August. Most farmers prefer to sell their produce during that time. On Friday, cotton traders were offering Rs 8,150 per quintal, while the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) offered Rs 8,050 per quintal. “This amount can’t even cover the investment we have made for growing the crop,” said a farmer.

Raju Chintawar, a cotton trader, said that around 22,000 bales of cotton arrived in the market last year. In January 2022, the cotton price reached Rs 9,000 per quintal.

With the shortage of cotton for the industries, the price of readymade garments has also increased. Padmakar Reddy, another farmer, said that he did not sell his cotton yet as the traders and CCI were offering lesser prices. “A substantial amount of the crop was damaged in rains.

To recover those losses, the traders and the Cotton Corporation of India  must offer at least Rs 15,000 per quintal,” he said. According to officials of the agriculture department, farmers cultivated cotton on 3 lakh acres in the Adilabad district in Kharif season last year, with an expected yield of seven quintals per acre.“We are expecting nearly 21 lakh quintals to arrive in the market. However, only 25% of the produce has been traded so far,” an official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cotton farmers
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp