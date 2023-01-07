Home States Telangana

Kammas upset over being overlooked in Congress panels

The ‘neglect’ of Kammas is being widely discussed on community-based WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms.

Published: 07th January 2023 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s not just senior leaders who are upset by the recent reshuffle of the various decision-making panels in Telangana; members of the Kamma community in Telangana are miffed that there has been no one from the community has been made given the post of a senior vice-president, general secretary or even a District Congress Committee president.

Community elders say that there are many Kamma leaders in the party who have been associated with the NSUI and Indian Youth Congress who deserve representation solely on the basis of their loyalty to the party.

The ‘neglect’ of Kammas is being widely discussed on community-based WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms. Messages posted by Kamma leaders invariably mention the vote share of the community in Telangana and the fact that the community has backed the grand old party, especially in the Khammam and Godavari belts. 

Kamma leaders are particularly upset at the removal of a community member from the post of Congress working president in the shake-up. This particular leader was not even accommodated in some other senior posts like an AICC secretary. They say that they expected at least two general secretaries and two senior vice-presidents or at least one DCC president post in the reshuffle.

Comments

