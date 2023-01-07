Owaisi figures on voters lists in two segments

Home States Telangana

HYDERABAD: The GHMC has been accused of negligence after it was discovered that Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s name was registered in the voters list of both the Khairatabad and Rajendranagar Assembly constituencies, in violation of Election Commission of India rules.

According to the ‘Special Summary Revision’ of the 2023 photo electoral rolls, published on Thursday by the Telangana Chief Electoral Office, Owaisi, president of the AIMIM, is registered to vote in Khairatabad and Rajendranagar.

This dual registration goes against the Representation of the People Act of 1950. Telangana CEO officials said that some Congress leaders had brought the issue to the attention of the Hyderabad District Election Officer last month, but no action was taken to delete Owaisi’s name from one of the Assembly constituencies.

Meanwhile, TPCC senior vice-president G Niranjan has complained to the ECI about the situation, seeking action against Owaisi.

