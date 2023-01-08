Home States Telangana

BJP polling booth panel meeting marred by glitches

The app also has social media integration, allowing party workers to share party programmes and information on their social media handles from within the app.

Published: 08th January 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2023 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leaders launch the ‘Saral app’ in Hyderabad on Saturday | Sahithi Sirikonda

BJP leaders launch the ‘Saral app’ in Hyderabad on Saturday | Sahithi Sirikonda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A technical glitch played spoilsport at the crucial BJP polling booth committees meeting that was scheduled to be addressed virtually by party national president JP Nadda from New Delhi.
With technicians unable to resolve the glitch, BJP State president addressed the polling booth panels. However, more glitches surfaced -- Union Minister G Kishan Reddy’s speech was muted.

Elsewhere, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender was seen giving a speech from a different venue while Sanjay was still speaking from the party office in Nampally, where the meeting was being coordinated.

Furthermore, the video-conferencing method through which the meetings were hosted seemed to fall apart, leading party leaders to abruptly end the broadcast from the party headquarters and instruct the organisers of the 119 Assembly constituencies to continue on their own.

Despite the technical issues, party leaders claim that there was a tremendous response to the meeting with 1,000 to 3,000 polling booth committee members participating from each constituency, except Charminar and Chandrayangutta.

The booth committee members were asked to download and register on the ‘Saral App’, which was launched by Sanjay from the party headquarters.

They were also asked to give a missed call to a specific number. As of Saturday, the app only allowed basic registration, but party leaders claim that it can be used to plan and conduct party programmes at the booth, Assembly, and State levels.

The app also has social media integration, allowing party workers to share party programmes and information on their social media handles from within the app. The app enables party workers to learn about Union government schemes and the funds spent in the State by the Centre, as well as other information to help them explain the party’s work and the ruling party’s failures to the public.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eatala Rajender BJP polling booth technical glitch JP Nadda G Kishan Reddy
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp