BJP polling booth panel meeting marred by glitches

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A technical glitch played spoilsport at the crucial BJP polling booth committees meeting that was scheduled to be addressed virtually by party national president JP Nadda from New Delhi.

With technicians unable to resolve the glitch, BJP State president addressed the polling booth panels. However, more glitches surfaced -- Union Minister G Kishan Reddy’s speech was muted.

Elsewhere, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender was seen giving a speech from a different venue while Sanjay was still speaking from the party office in Nampally, where the meeting was being coordinated.

Furthermore, the video-conferencing method through which the meetings were hosted seemed to fall apart, leading party leaders to abruptly end the broadcast from the party headquarters and instruct the organisers of the 119 Assembly constituencies to continue on their own.

Despite the technical issues, party leaders claim that there was a tremendous response to the meeting with 1,000 to 3,000 polling booth committee members participating from each constituency, except Charminar and Chandrayangutta.

The booth committee members were asked to download and register on the ‘Saral App’, which was launched by Sanjay from the party headquarters.

They were also asked to give a missed call to a specific number. As of Saturday, the app only allowed basic registration, but party leaders claim that it can be used to plan and conduct party programmes at the booth, Assembly, and State levels.

The app also has social media integration, allowing party workers to share party programmes and information on their social media handles from within the app. The app enables party workers to learn about Union government schemes and the funds spent in the State by the Centre, as well as other information to help them explain the party’s work and the ruling party’s failures to the public.

