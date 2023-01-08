Centre should probe poaching of 12 MLAs: Congress former MPs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several former Congress MPs in Telangana have accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of engaging in “political prostitution” by attempting to poach legislators from their party. These MPs, who played a crucial role in the creation of Telangana, have called on the Union government to investigate these instances.

Addressing a press conference, Ponnam Prabhakar, the former convener of the Telangana MPs forum, strongly criticised the Chief Minister and accused him of betraying the people of Telangana with his “deceptive” statements. Prabhakar claimed that KCR was following in the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that the latter has a history of collapsing State governments. Prabhakar issued a challenge to KCR, stating that if he was truly concerned about instances of poaching, he should first get the 12 MLAs who were elected on Congress tickets to resign from the Assembly. These former MPs said that this would demonstrate KCR’s sincerity in addressing the issue of political poaching.

Congress leaders seek appointment with CS

A day after they lodged a police complaint seeking a probe into the defection of 12 party MLAs, Congress leaders wrote to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday seeking an appointment for January 9.

In the letter addressed to the chief secretary, TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud said that a delegation led by TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and others would like to meet the former on January 9. Though the Congress leaders kept their cards close to their heart on why they wanted to meet the chief secretary, sources said that they want to give a representation to refer the matter of 12 Congress MLAs poaching to CBI.

“During the hearing in the High Court, CBI stated that they haven’t received any representation from the State government. In this context, the Congress leaders will submit a representation asking to refer all 12 instances of MLAs poaching and not just the four in connection with BRS MLAs poaching case,” sources said.

