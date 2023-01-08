Home States Telangana

Congress delegates call on collector, seek withdrawal of master plan

Because of the lack of information, the farmer, Payyavula Ramulu, ended his life, he said.    

KAMAREDDY: A delegation of the Congress, comprising Kisan Congress National Vice President M Kodanda Reddy, State president S Anwesh Reddy, former minister and senior party leader MD Ali Shabbir on Friday met District Collector Jitesh V Patil in his camber and submitted a representation, demanding withdrawal of the industrial zone proposed as per the Kamareddy draft master plan. The delegation was of the view that Kamareddy was an agriculture-based district and there was no need to create an industrial zone.

Recalling Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s statement that the officials should create awareness among the people about the industrial zone proposal before taking any decision, Shabbir said that the master plan should be finalised after taking the opinion of the farmers and others concerned. Because of the lack of information, the farmer, Payyavula Ramulu, ended his life, he said.    

