Eatala calls on BJP to fight for Dharani-hit

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Saturday called upon party activists and local leaders to collect applications from the farmers who are facing problems because of inaccuracies regarding their land details on the Dharani portal.

The BJP should fight to secure justice for farmers, Rajender said, addressing a meeting of party workers from his Assembly constituency in Huzurabad. “If Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s rule continues, it would not be good for the poor. Under the BRS’ repressive regime, harassment of the innocent and farmer suicides will be the order of the day,” he cautioned. A majority of the suicides reported were by tenant farmers, he alleged.

The BJP MLA said that there was no proper platform for the people to express their grievances and, unable to bear the suffering, they were resorting to the extreme step. “It’s the responsibility of the BJP leaders and workers to instil confidence and support them. I will not forgot the support extended to me by the people of Huzurabad,” said Rajender.

