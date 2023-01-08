Expedite tender process for 9 med colleges: Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday ordered the officials to speed up work on the nine new medical colleges being established in the State. During a monthly review meeting of Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMIDC) conducted on Saturday, the minister directed the officials to complete the tender process and begin the construction work as soon as possible.

He said that under the guidance of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao eight medical colleges were started simultaneously in the State last year, creating a record. In the same spirit, steps should be taken to start MBBS classes in Karimnagar, Khammam, Kamareddy, Vikarabad, Jangaon, Nirmal, Bhupalpally, Sircilla and Asifabad districts this year, he said and added, “All necessary arrangements should be completed by the time the National Medical Council team comes for inspection.”

Harish directs officials to finish MCH, CHC works on time

Harish Rao further instructed the officials to complete the construction work on the Maternal and Child Health (MCH) centres. The MCH centre being constructed at Nizams Institute of Medical Science (NIMS) and Gandhi Hospital should be completed quickly and made available to the people, he said.

The officials were also directed to complete the work on 23 Community Health Centres being taken up under the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, 13 diagnostic centres, 12 central medicine stores and mortuaries. “As many as nine critical care hospitals are being set up near the areas where most road accidents happen, and I want to see that these works are completed quickly and the victims of accidents get timely treatment,” the minister added. The minister said that there should be no restrictions on the supply of medicines in the hospitals and the officials should maintain a buffer stock for three months.

Harish Rao wanted officials to ensure that all the medical equipment in the government hospitals are in working condition all the time. The hospital authorities can use the e-Upkaran portal for immediate repairs. “It is the responsibility of the superintendents to ensure that the medical equipment is fully functional,” Rao ordered.

