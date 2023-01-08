Four youths arrested for cyberstalking, harassing girls on social media

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Four persons accused of harassing girl students of an engineering college were arrested in Vijayawada by the Rachakonda and Gatkesar police. The four accused have been identified as Choppara Laxmi Ganesh, 19; Meda Pradeep, 19; Balam Sateesh, 20; and Chavala Durga Prasad, 19.

Laxmi Ganesh and Pradeep are from the same village and were classmates, while Sateesh and Durga Prasad are from Vijayawada. Laxmi Ganesh is a waiter, and Sateesh worked as a chef in Vijayawada for two months, while Durga Prasad’s brother also worked at the same food court where Sateesh was employed. The prime suspect had lured one of the students from the college and obtained the girls’ information, which he then used to harass the students.

Laxmi Ganesh found the students’ profiles on Instagram and WhatsApp and obtained their contact numbers, which he then shared with the other three suspects. The suspects then sent harassing messages and made attempts to contact the college girls.

He created three WhatsApp groups named “Hacking Scam,” “Enter the Dragon,” and “XXXX Teja Rowdy,” while Pradeep created a group called “King is Back,” which the suspects used to harass the girls with abusive and offensive language. A complaint was filed by college authorities, and all four suspects were arrested for cyberstalking. The students and their parents were also given a brief on cybercrimes and cyberstalking, and local police were alerted by the SOT, SHE Teams, and cybercrime detectives.

