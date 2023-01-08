Home States Telangana

HC censures Telangana govt for ‘back-door’ selections

Infuriated by the response, a bench, presided by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, made it clear that the court would not permit such back-end recruitments.

Published: 08th January 2023 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2023 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC for representational purposes.

Telangana High Court for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court has censured the State government for using a back-door approach to select lecturers in the Ayush department’s teaching cadre, a position that is supposed to be filled by direct recruitment in accordance with Ayurvedic Medical Service Rules (AMSR).

In order to fill positions of lecturers or assistant professors in Ayurveda courses, the State government issued GO 71 on June 28, 2022, relaxing Rule-3 of AMSR.

Ayurveda doctors moved the High Court to contest the GO. The judge ordered the government to submit counters while it stayed the GO. However, counsel for the State said that there are still more open positions in the teaching cadre, and because there aren’t any available teachers, the government has chosen to replace those positions with currently employed medical officers.

Infuriated by the response, a bench, presided by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, made it clear that the court would not permit such back-end recruitments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana High Court Ayurvedic Medical Service Rules
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp