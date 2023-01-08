HC censures Telangana govt for ‘back-door’ selections

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court has censured the State government for using a back-door approach to select lecturers in the Ayush department’s teaching cadre, a position that is supposed to be filled by direct recruitment in accordance with Ayurvedic Medical Service Rules (AMSR).

In order to fill positions of lecturers or assistant professors in Ayurveda courses, the State government issued GO 71 on June 28, 2022, relaxing Rule-3 of AMSR.

Ayurveda doctors moved the High Court to contest the GO. The judge ordered the government to submit counters while it stayed the GO. However, counsel for the State said that there are still more open positions in the teaching cadre, and because there aren’t any available teachers, the government has chosen to replace those positions with currently employed medical officers.

Infuriated by the response, a bench, presided by Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, made it clear that the court would not permit such back-end recruitments.

