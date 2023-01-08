Telangana HC: Pay ex gratia to assigned land holders on par with pattadars

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has upheld an order requiring the State government to pay compensation to land assignees on par with pattadars (landholders). The decision, made by a bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, follows an appeal by the special collector and others against a single judge’s ruling from March 10, 2022.

The case involves land assignees whose property, along with other patta lands, was acquired by the State under the Land Acquisition Act of 1894 for the purpose of submergence in the Udaya Samudram tank in Panagal village, Nalgonda district. On July 17, 1998, the special deputy collector issued an award giving pattaholders compensation of Rs 31,500 per acre.

In the case of assignees, such as the writ petitioners (Kinnera Syam and 26 others), they were given a lump sum ex gratia amount of Rs 31,500 per acre plus 30% solatium. However, patta holders later petitioned the Civil Court for increased compensation, which was granted and increased to Rs 47,250 per acre by a decision of the principal district judge dated March 1, 2006. Following this, the patta holders petitioned the High Court for additional compensation, which was granted and increased to Rs 1.10 lakh per acre on August 12, 2008.

In light of this, the land assignees (Kinnera Syam and 26 others) made a request to the State government to raise their compensation to the same level as that of the patta holders. This request was followed by two further representations, but no action was taken by the State. As a result, the land assignees filed a petition with the court.

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has upheld an order requiring the State government to pay compensation to land assignees on par with pattadars (landholders). The decision, made by a bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji, follows an appeal by the special collector and others against a single judge’s ruling from March 10, 2022. The case involves land assignees whose property, along with other patta lands, was acquired by the State under the Land Acquisition Act of 1894 for the purpose of submergence in the Udaya Samudram tank in Panagal village, Nalgonda district. On July 17, 1998, the special deputy collector issued an award giving pattaholders compensation of Rs 31,500 per acre. In the case of assignees, such as the writ petitioners (Kinnera Syam and 26 others), they were given a lump sum ex gratia amount of Rs 31,500 per acre plus 30% solatium. However, patta holders later petitioned the Civil Court for increased compensation, which was granted and increased to Rs 47,250 per acre by a decision of the principal district judge dated March 1, 2006. Following this, the patta holders petitioned the High Court for additional compensation, which was granted and increased to Rs 1.10 lakh per acre on August 12, 2008. In light of this, the land assignees (Kinnera Syam and 26 others) made a request to the State government to raise their compensation to the same level as that of the patta holders. This request was followed by two further representations, but no action was taken by the State. As a result, the land assignees filed a petition with the court.