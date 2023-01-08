Telangana HC slams govt for not filing counter for six yrs on de-addiction centres

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government came under severe criticism of Justice P Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court for failing to file its reply for over six years about the establishment of de-addiction centres for treating alcohol addicts. The judge made it clear that if the Principal Secretary, Medical and Health Department failed to submit the counter soon, he would be required to appear in person before the court on February 2.

Mamidi Venu Madhav, a social activist and advocate who has filed the petition, demanding the establishment of de-addiction clinics in every district, said that despite several adjournments, the State government had failed to file its reply.

The residuary State of AP established 18 de-addiction centres in its 13 districts following the State’s bifurcation. However, Telangana did not establish even one such facility.

Undivided Andhra Pradesh had issued a GO in 2013 after agreeing in principle to establish de-addiction centres across the districts in response to directions from the high court in 2012. In order to educate people about the harmful effects of alcohol consumption, the undivided AP appointed Madya Vimochana Prachara Samithi in 2006. In 2008, it also accepted its suggestions for the establishment of de-addiction centres in each district, the petitioner explained.

HYDERABAD: The State government came under severe criticism of Justice P Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court for failing to file its reply for over six years about the establishment of de-addiction centres for treating alcohol addicts. The judge made it clear that if the Principal Secretary, Medical and Health Department failed to submit the counter soon, he would be required to appear in person before the court on February 2. Mamidi Venu Madhav, a social activist and advocate who has filed the petition, demanding the establishment of de-addiction clinics in every district, said that despite several adjournments, the State government had failed to file its reply. The residuary State of AP established 18 de-addiction centres in its 13 districts following the State’s bifurcation. However, Telangana did not establish even one such facility. Undivided Andhra Pradesh had issued a GO in 2013 after agreeing in principle to establish de-addiction centres across the districts in response to directions from the high court in 2012. In order to educate people about the harmful effects of alcohol consumption, the undivided AP appointed Madya Vimochana Prachara Samithi in 2006. In 2008, it also accepted its suggestions for the establishment of de-addiction centres in each district, the petitioner explained.