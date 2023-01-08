Undertrial dies in Nirmal jail, Telangana

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A 26-year-old undertrial prisoner reportedly died of cardiac arrest in the Nirmal district sub-jail on Saturday. However, his family members and other villagers staged a protest in front of the District Collector’s office alleging that there was foul play in his death.

Jail officials said the deceased, K Satish, started having chest pain at around 2 pm and was shifted to a hospital in Nirmal, where he died undergoing treatment. The body was handed over to the family members after the autopsy. Police said Satish along with his three friends had gone fishing at the tank in Pesara village under Laxmanchanda Mandal on December 24.

In a bid to catch all the fish in the tank illegally and without raising alarm, they tried to electrocute the fish, but it backfired and ended up in the demise of one of his friends, B Suresh, 34. Satish and his two friends were held on December 26.

