Erstwhile Adilabad politically fluid in Telangana

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: The political situation in the 10 Assembly constituencies of the erstwhile Adilabad district can at best be described as “fluid”.While the TRS (now BRS) had been an electoral behemoth in the 2014 and 2018 elections, the number of its MLAs does not truly reflect the ground situation and this was amply clear in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when the BJP’s Soyam Bapu Rao won.

While both the BRS and BJP have a strong base in Adilabad, Mudhole, Boath, Sirpur-Kagaznagar and Khanapur Assembly constituencies, Nirmal Mancherial and Asifabad are more inclined towards the Congress. The BJP has gained strength from recently joined leaders who have a strong support base. Chennur and Bellampalli are too close to call and can swing in any direction.

The major issues in these constituencies include the Pranahita-Chevella project, which was diverted from the Sirpur-Kagaznagar constituency in the name of redesign and the barrage that was subsequently on the Wardha river, which is yet to take shape. Irrigation facilities in five constituencies have been affected.

There are also issues with the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and the Cement Corporation of India (CCI). The Opposition is also trying to corner the ruling BRS over the Tribal University being shifted to Mulugu in the Warangal district.

Analysts feel that if the BRS wants to retain its dominance in Adilabad, Boath, Khanapur, Asifabad, and Chennur constituencies, it has to strictly deal with internal politics. In the Adilabad constituency, the major issues include the reopening of the CCI, and the construction of a railway flyover or underpass near the Tamsi bus stand.

Boath, reserved for ST candidates, is represented presently by Rathod Bapu Rao of the BRS, who is facing an internal challenge from former MP Godam Nagesh. The latter’s family had ruled the constituency for decades.

Nirmal constituency is a stronghold of the Congress and the victory of Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy in 2018 was seen as a major upset. It was actually the first time the BRS had won in the constituency.

G Vittal Reddy is a clear favourite to win Mudhole, due to the State government appointing Venu Gopalachary as chairman of the Irrigation department. The development of Basara temple is a major issue in the constituency. The BJP has a strong cadre and secured second place in 2018.

The BRS has a strong candidate in Rekha Naik for the Khanapur constituency, which is also reserved for STs. However, she is facing allegations of corruption and internal politics. ZP chairman Rathod Janardhan is aspiring for the BRS ticket.

The Congress has a solid base Asifabad Assembly constituency; Attram Sakku won on a Congress ticket only to join the BRS later. However, he is facing heat from within BRS ranks from ZP chairperson Kova Laxmi, who had lost by a slender margin. Congress candidate Marsukola Saraswathi has a strong political background and supported her sister Kova Laxmi in the last election.

Both BRS and Congress are strong in Mancherial; with the pink party MLA N Diwakar Rao facing new problems in the form of backwaters from the Kaleshwaram project entering colonies. Congress candidate Premsagar Rao lost to Diwakar Rao narrowly in 2018 and he is hoping to win this time around. In Sirpur-Kagaznagar, sitting MLA Koneru Konapa of the BRS has the BJP breathing down his back, with saffron party in-charge Pallvai Harish Babu being quite active in the constituency.

Chennur, reserved for SCs, is presently represented by Balka Suman of the BRS who had faced stiff competition from the party’s own Nallala Odelu. In fact, Odelu had quit the party, only to rejoin it later.

Durgam Chinnaiah of the BRS is reportedly on the edge in Bellampalli (SC reserved) due to internal politics, and the fact that the pink party may allow the Left parties to field their candidates from the constituency in case an alliance fructifies. BJP leader G Vivek is also concentrating on this constituency.

