Home States Telangana

In missive to Centre, KTR seeks funds for development of Telangana urban areas

Minister accuses the Union govt of not responding to repeated requests for funds

Published: 09th January 2023 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

KT Rama Rao

Minister KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday shot off a missive to the Central government, urging it to allocate sufficient funds in the Union Budget 2023-24 for the development of urban areas in Telangana.

The State made repeated requests to the Centre to allocate the required funds for the purpose, but there was no response, he said.

He alleged that the Centre failed to allocate a single rupee for Telangana as it adopted a partisan attitude towards the State, despite the fact that the urban areas in the State witnessed tremendous progress due to the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the minister said and claimed that the awards presented by the Centre to the State indicated to the development taking place in these areas.

In his letter to the Centre, Rama Rao said that as 47 per cent of the State’s population lives in urban areas, the State government introduced green budget, has been implementing TS-bPASS and other schemes, and also increased the number of urban local bodies from 68 to 142.

The minister also urged the Centre to make provision in the Union Budget to allocate funds for other projects of the State, including Airport Metro, Mass Rapid Transit System, Hyderabad Strategic Nala Development Programme and sanitation hub.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MAUD KT Rama Rao
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp