In missive to Centre, KTR seeks funds for development of Telangana urban areas

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday shot off a missive to the Central government, urging it to allocate sufficient funds in the Union Budget 2023-24 for the development of urban areas in Telangana.

The State made repeated requests to the Centre to allocate the required funds for the purpose, but there was no response, he said.

He alleged that the Centre failed to allocate a single rupee for Telangana as it adopted a partisan attitude towards the State, despite the fact that the urban areas in the State witnessed tremendous progress due to the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the minister said and claimed that the awards presented by the Centre to the State indicated to the development taking place in these areas.

In his letter to the Centre, Rama Rao said that as 47 per cent of the State’s population lives in urban areas, the State government introduced green budget, has been implementing TS-bPASS and other schemes, and also increased the number of urban local bodies from 68 to 142.

The minister also urged the Centre to make provision in the Union Budget to allocate funds for other projects of the State, including Airport Metro, Mass Rapid Transit System, Hyderabad Strategic Nala Development Programme and sanitation hub.

