Karimnagar firm ordered to refund Rs 10L to complainant in Telangana

The complainant alleged that Unique Mercantile India concealed important information and misled him by changing the entire layout of the plot of land he had purchased.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (TSCDRC) has ordered Unique Mercantile India, based in Karimnagar, to refund Rs 10.26 lakh to Venkatram Narsaiah Nukakla of Warangal for engaging in unfair trade practices.

The company offered to sell plots of land in Pinjerla village under Kothur Mandal of Mahbubnagar district by developing 140 acres of land. The company advertised the project widely through brochures and online pamphlets, using the name and tagline “Swayam-My Land, My Dreams”.Nukakla had paid the company a total of Rs 10.26 lakh for a 270-square-yard plot of land. He said he had paid the final instalment for the plot of land in April 2013.

Despite regularly requesting the execution and registration of the sale deed, the company, Unique Mercantile India, kept delaying the process and made changes to the location and plot sizes without any communication or notice, he said. The complainant alleged that Unique Mercantile India concealed important information and misled him by changing the entire layout of the plot of land he had purchased.

