Telangana Congress urges KCR govt to allot land to Nikhat Zareen for setting up sports academy

Published: 09th January 2023 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Revanth Reddy has urged the state government to allocate land for pugilist Nikhat Zareen for establishing a sports academy in the state.

A press release from the party on Sunday said the Telangana Congress which felicitated the boxer presented her with a cheque for Rs five lakh honouring her achievements.

The state government which has a proposal to appoint Zareen as a Group-I officer should to do it before January 26, Reddy said.

He said the prize money was given to send a message that the Congress will be with Zareen and the felicitation programme was organised to encourage sportspersons cutting across party lines, according to the release.

The boxer expressed happiness for arranging a felicitation ceremony and thanked the party for announcing the cash prize, the release said.

Comments

