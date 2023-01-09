Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress hopes Revanth yatra will bridge the gaps within

Party cadres are also urging leaders to work together and not to dwell on past issues, such as recent controversies surrounding committee appointments.

HYDERABAD: The ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ padayatra that TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy plans to embark upon in the State is generating the desired interest among party cadres. The discussion of the padayatra is seen as a potential boost for the party as the Assembly elections are around nine months away.

The party hopes that all seniors join the padayatra and walk together in a show of unity. The party believes that their participation would send a positive message to the public about the party’s unity and its determination to take on the ruling BRS and the BJP in the State.

They point to the example of Karnataka, where party president DK Shivakumar, CLP leaders, and former chief minister Siddaramiah are working together and have embarked on a bus yatra under one roof. This is seen as a clear indication that Congress leaders are united and building confidence in the party and among the people that they will regain power in the upcoming Assembly elections. Party cadres are also urging leaders to work together and not to dwell on past issues, such as recent controversies surrounding committee appointments.

Revanth had earlier announced that the padayatra will take place over a five-month schedule, starting from Bhadrachalam. However, according to All India Congress Committee (AICC) sources and senior leaders in the State, the party's high command has little clarity about the yatra at this point in time. The AICC schedule states that the ‘Haath Se Haath Jodo’ padayatra will last for only 60 days, beginning January 26.

The confusion about the duration of the padayatra comes at a time the AICC-appointed in-charge for Telangana Congress Manikrao Thakre, plans to meet with party leaders individually on January 11 and 12. Telangana Congress leaders are expected to express their views and objections about Revanth’s padayatra to Thakre. It will be interesting to see how Thakre works to bring about unity among leaders and bridge any existing gaps within the party.

