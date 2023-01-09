Home States Telangana

Telangana: Revanth urges KCR to reward Nikhat Zareen with DSP post

Appealing to demagogues to show a sporting spirit in politics, Revanth said that similar to sports, politicians should take ups and downs in their strides.

Published: 09th January 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Nikhat Zareen

Telangana Congress leaders felicitate boxer Nikhat Zareen at a function organised at the Nizam Club in Hyderabad on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Sunday demanded Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reward ace boxer Nikhat Zareen with a DSP post before Republic Day and to extend help to her in establishing a sports academy by allocating land and providing funds. He was speaking after felicitating Zareen for winning gold medals in the World Boxing Championship and Commonwealth Games.

Addressing the gathering at an event organised at the Nizam Club to felicitate Zareen, Revanth said, “The cash reward of Rs 5 lakhs could be a small amount, but it conveys a message that we stand with her. We are doing this beyond politics and hence we avoided hosting it in Gandhi Bhavan.”

Appealing to demagogues to show a sporting spirit in politics, Revanth said that similar to sports, politicians should take ups and downs in their strides. “We shouldn’t get depressed by defeat. We should learn this characteristic from sportspersons.”

Revealing that he was inspired by Mohd Azharuddin, the former India cricket captain, Revanth said that he used to rush to his college to watch Azharuddin play. Commending Zareen, Revanth said that excelling in a male-dominated sport like boxing was not an ordinary achievement. He said that the ace boxer is an achiever having come from a rural backdrop of Nizamabad district.

