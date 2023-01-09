Telangana: RSS frontal organisations resolve to take the fight to BRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The various frontal organisations of the RSS have resolved to expose Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and arouse the nationalistic narrative to bring BJP to power in the coming Assembly elections. During the coordination meeting of RSS frontal organisations in Hyderabad on Sunday, the activities and progress of BJP were presented by party State general secretary G Premender Reddy.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh presented his analysis of the challenges the party faces and the strategy needed to counter them. Among his suggestions was grouping different areas of Telangana into areas of priority, which include Assembly constituencies in the Old City where the minority votes are a majority, constituencies in and around Hyderabad where the votes of settlers from other States play a crucial role, constituencies that border Karnataka and Maharashtra where the BJP is strong ideologically, areas bordering Chhattisgarh and AP where Communist and Maoist influence is high, and constituencies near the border with AP where Andhra and migrant votes play a decisive factor.

The frontal organisations were asked to intensify their activities in view of the Assembly elections and to highlight Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s personality and leadership, as against KCR.BJP State president Bandi Sanjay explained how BJP has aggressively waged struggles on behalf of the people in the last couple of years, which helped the party gain people’s trust and emerge as the alternative to BRS.

