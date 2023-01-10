4 cops shunted in Telangana for aiding rice smugglers

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP) AV Ranganath has suspended the Task Force Inspector V Naresh Kumar, two Head Constables P Shyam Sundar, K Soma Lingam and one constable B Srujan following corruption allegations. Orders to this effect were issued on Monday evening.

The suspended police were working in the Task Force wing under the Warangal Police Commissionerate limits.

Commissioner Ranganath suspended them for exerting pressure on a woman complainant to reach a compromise with her relative who allegedly harassed her physically. According to sources, the trio supported illegal diversion of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice under the Warangal police commissionerate limits. The cops looked the other way when they chanced upon people transporting the PDS rice illegally.

WARANGAL: Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP) AV Ranganath has suspended the Task Force Inspector V Naresh Kumar, two Head Constables P Shyam Sundar, K Soma Lingam and one constable B Srujan following corruption allegations. Orders to this effect were issued on Monday evening. The suspended police were working in the Task Force wing under the Warangal Police Commissionerate limits. Commissioner Ranganath suspended them for exerting pressure on a woman complainant to reach a compromise with her relative who allegedly harassed her physically. According to sources, the trio supported illegal diversion of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice under the Warangal police commissionerate limits. The cops looked the other way when they chanced upon people transporting the PDS rice illegally.