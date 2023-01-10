5 lakh likely to attend KCR’s public meet in Khammam on January 18

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A month after the TRS was rechristened as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the party is gearing up to organise its first massive public meeting in Khammam on January 18. Sources said the party is likely to extend invitations for the meeting to chief ministers of three States and leaders of several political parties from States across the country. The party is expecting a footfall of around 5 lakh people.

BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a meeting with party leaders from Khammam district at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday. Sources said the meeting lasted for almost three hours, during which the arrangements for the scheduled public meeting were discussed.

According to sources, the BRS chief is expected to invite chief ministers — Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi, Bhagwant Singh Mann of Punjab and Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala — for the public meeting. Apart from them, Rao might also extend invites to two former chief ministers — HD Kumaraswamy (Karnataka) and Akhilesh Yadav (Uttar Pradesh).

Rao has instructed party leaders to mobilise approximately 5 lakh people for the public meeting, with a particular focus on bringing in 3 lakh people from Khammam district alone. This is intended to demonstrate the strength of the BRS in Khammam, where the Telugu Desam Party and YSR Telangana Party have been trying to gain a foothold.

Ponguleti likely to join BJP

The BRS is also facing internal discord in the district as two senior leaders — Tummala Nageswara Rao and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy — have not been active in the party recently. Both of these dissident leaders were not invited to the meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday, which was attended by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Health Minister T Harish Rao, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy, MP Nama Nageswara Rao and others.

Though the future plans of former minister Tummala Nageswara Rao aren’t known yet, it is alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to lure former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. Rumours suggest that he is going to join the saffron party on the day of BRS’ public meeting.

Ponguleti to meet Amit Shah on Jan 1

Srinivas Reddy’s followers said that the BRS’ decision to force the former MP into political hibernation gave rise to discontentment, and that he had been feeling marginalised after former TDP leader Nama Nageswara Rao was given the Lok Sabha ticket from Khammam. Sources said he is expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is scheduled to visit the State on January 18, a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tour to Hyderabad.

