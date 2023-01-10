Derogatory content against KCR: After grilling Sunil, cops issue notice to Mallu Ravi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cybercrime police of Hyderabad on Monday grilled Congress strategist Sunil Kanugolu and recorded his statement in connection with the posting of derogatory content against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, minister KT Rama Rao and MLC Kavitha on social media platforms.

Though Kanugolu sought time, cybercrime police refused and asked him to appear before them as per the notice issued to him. The police reminded him that Telangana High Court had also asked him to comply with the police’s direction after it refused to quash his petition against the notice.

Cops recorded his statement at the Central Crime Station (CCS) which is located in Basheerbagh. Sources said Kanugolu informed the Investigation Officer (IO) that former MP and senior vice-president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Commitee (TPCC) Dr Mallu Ravi was the in-charge of the war room, which was raided by cybercrime police, who seized several computers and arrested three persons in the recent past.

After the Congress strategist left the CCS, cybercrime officials served a notice under Section 41 (A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)to Mallu Ravi at the Congress Legislature Party office on the Assembly premises. In the notice issued to Ravi, cybercrime police asked him to appear before them on Thursday (January 12) in connection with the abusive content case (No 2192/2022) registered under Sections 469 (forgery) and 505(2) (public mischief) of the IPC in Cybercrime police station, Hyderabad.

Not responsible for abusive posts, Kanugolu tells cops

Kanugolu then reached the CCS where the police inquired about his involvement in posting of the abusive content on social media platforms against the CM and other political leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). According to sources, the police took his personal details and asked him about his position in the Mindshare United Foundation.

Sources said that Kanugolu informed the police he was not involved in the posting of the abusive content and that he was not even the incharge or responsible for such or such derogatory posts against anyone. The officer recorded Kanugolu’s statement and told him to appear if they called him again in the future. Recently the former MP, Mallu Ravi submitted a letter to the cybercrime police telling them that he was in charge of the Congress war room which was raided by the police.

