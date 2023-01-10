Home States Telangana

Maharashtra officials to study weaving techniques in Telangana

They observed the production of Gollabhama and Ramappa Silk Sarees and the yarn and wages used in the process.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A team of officials from Maharashtra is on a visit to Telangana to study the weaving techniques and designs used by local weavers and the schemes implemented by the Telangana state government. The team visited Siricilla and Siddipet on Sunday, where they interacted with weavers from the Aadarsha and Siddipet Handloom Weavers Cooperative Societies.

They observed the production of Gollabhama and Ramappa Silk Sarees and the yarn and wages used in the process. They also visited Textile Park and Apparel Park in Sircilla. On Monday, the team visited the Pochampally Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society in Yadadri, where they witnessed the precision and skill required for Ikkat weaving in different designs using silk and cotton

