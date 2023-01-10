PM to address public meet in Hyderabad on January 19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching various projects to the tune of Rs 2,400 crore, apart from flagging the Vande Bharat Express off from Secunderabad Railway Station, during his visit to Hyderabad on January 19. The PM is also expected to address a public meeting at Parade Grounds on the same day.

Recently, the Secunderabad Railway Station underwent modernisation works with a budget of Rs 700 crore. The railway line between Secunderabad and Mahbubnagar was also doubled at a cost of Rs 1,231 crore. Additionally, Rs 521 crore was spent on projects at the Kazipet railway coach workshop. The prime minister will inaugurate these projects before addressing the public meeting.

Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders — National OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman and State unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar — held a meeting with South Central Railways (SCR) zone officials on Monday. Later in the day, they also inspected Parade Grounds for the PM’s public meeting.

Speaking to the media, Sanjay said, “The Central government had already taken up National Highway works in the State at an estimated cost of Rs 1.04 lakh crore, taking Telangana to the No. 2 position in the country.”

Taking a dig at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said, “I hope these developmental programmes would be an eye-opener to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders.”

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching various projects to the tune of Rs 2,400 crore, apart from flagging the Vande Bharat Express off from Secunderabad Railway Station, during his visit to Hyderabad on January 19. The PM is also expected to address a public meeting at Parade Grounds on the same day. Recently, the Secunderabad Railway Station underwent modernisation works with a budget of Rs 700 crore. The railway line between Secunderabad and Mahbubnagar was also doubled at a cost of Rs 1,231 crore. Additionally, Rs 521 crore was spent on projects at the Kazipet railway coach workshop. The prime minister will inaugurate these projects before addressing the public meeting. Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders — National OBC Morcha president Dr K Laxman and State unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar — held a meeting with South Central Railways (SCR) zone officials on Monday. Later in the day, they also inspected Parade Grounds for the PM’s public meeting. Speaking to the media, Sanjay said, “The Central government had already taken up National Highway works in the State at an estimated cost of Rs 1.04 lakh crore, taking Telangana to the No. 2 position in the country.” Taking a dig at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he said, “I hope these developmental programmes would be an eye-opener to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders.”