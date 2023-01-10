Survey ordered to identify encroachers on basis of complaint from sarpanch in TS's Sangareddy dist

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Officials in Sangareddy have taken action to protect government land worth crores of rupees at Annaram village in Gummadidala mandal following the village sarpanch, M Vasu’s complaint. The TRS sarpanch had alleged that politicians and industrialists were illegally occupying 273 acres of government land in survey number 261. The sarpanch had previously complained to the Lokayukta and received threats over the issue.

In response to the complaint, Finance Minister T Harish Rao ordered a survey of the disputed land, and a decision was made to grant land patta (passbooks) to eligible farmers.

District Additional Collector P Veera Reddy met the villagers on Monday and explained that according to revenue records, the 273 acres of government land in survey number 261 includes 117 acres allocated to poor farmers from SC, ST, and BC communities, 15 acres to Indiramma Colony, 10 acres to Cheruvu Shikham, and 75 acres to ex-servicemen. The remaining 44 acres of land are meant to be left vacant.

Veera Reddy stated that while some claim that industrialists have encroached on the government land, others allege that it was purchased from ex-soldiers.

The government has already issued land certificates to 108 farmers, but only 94 have been confirmed to be in possession of the land. A survey of the 273 acres of government land will be conducted over the next two days to determine if the land has been illegally occupied or if the titles are valid.

Temporary Mee-Seva centers will be set up in the Tehsildar’s office, where farmers can apply for their patta on the Dharani portal. Veera Reddy emphasised that the land allocated to the farmers will not be taken away under any circumstances. He urged the farmers to cooperate with the revenue staff in order to complete the survey and receive their passbooks on either the 11th or 12th of this month.

OFFICIALS TO ENSURE SARPANCH’S SAFETY

If the sarpanch feels threatened, Veera Reddy assured that appropriate action would be taken. The sarpanch, M Vasu, expressed satisfaction over the officials’ response and their efforts to issue the passbooks to the farmers

SANGAREDDY: Officials in Sangareddy have taken action to protect government land worth crores of rupees at Annaram village in Gummadidala mandal following the village sarpanch, M Vasu’s complaint. The TRS sarpanch had alleged that politicians and industrialists were illegally occupying 273 acres of government land in survey number 261. The sarpanch had previously complained to the Lokayukta and received threats over the issue. In response to the complaint, Finance Minister T Harish Rao ordered a survey of the disputed land, and a decision was made to grant land patta (passbooks) to eligible farmers. District Additional Collector P Veera Reddy met the villagers on Monday and explained that according to revenue records, the 273 acres of government land in survey number 261 includes 117 acres allocated to poor farmers from SC, ST, and BC communities, 15 acres to Indiramma Colony, 10 acres to Cheruvu Shikham, and 75 acres to ex-servicemen. The remaining 44 acres of land are meant to be left vacant. Veera Reddy stated that while some claim that industrialists have encroached on the government land, others allege that it was purchased from ex-soldiers. The government has already issued land certificates to 108 farmers, but only 94 have been confirmed to be in possession of the land. A survey of the 273 acres of government land will be conducted over the next two days to determine if the land has been illegally occupied or if the titles are valid. Temporary Mee-Seva centers will be set up in the Tehsildar’s office, where farmers can apply for their patta on the Dharani portal. Veera Reddy emphasised that the land allocated to the farmers will not be taken away under any circumstances. He urged the farmers to cooperate with the revenue staff in order to complete the survey and receive their passbooks on either the 11th or 12th of this month. OFFICIALS TO ENSURE SARPANCH’S SAFETY If the sarpanch feels threatened, Veera Reddy assured that appropriate action would be taken. The sarpanch, M Vasu, expressed satisfaction over the officials’ response and their efforts to issue the passbooks to the farmers