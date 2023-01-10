Home States Telangana

Telangana CM, son weakening Panchayat Raj system: TPCC chief Revanth

TPCC chief alleges 60 sarpanches ended their lives in the State due to wrong policies pursued by the BRS govt

Published: 10th January 2023 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 09:27 AM

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy addressing sarpanches at a meeting against the government’s policies in Hyderabad on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Accusing the State government of harassing sarpanches and deliberately weakening the panchayat raj system, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son KT Rama Rao should be hanged for turning the city into a “garbage dump”. He was speaking at a protest - “Vidhulu Nidhulu, Sarpanchula Shankaravam” - at Dharna Chowk on Monday. “If you (sarpanches) want to live with self-respect and dignity, the BRS should be buried,” Revanth said addressing the gathering of several sarpanches from the State and Congress workers.

Alleging that around 60 sarpanches ended their lives due to the “wrong policies” of the State government, the TPCC chief demanded that the government pay a compensation of `1 crore each to the bereaved families.

Accusing the State government of stealing money from the accounts of gram panchayats, he said that the chief minister had diverted Rs 35,000 crore to other purposes. “Due to this, some sarpanches were forced to beg, sell their properties, or end lives.”  

Coming down heavily on the chief minister for bringing legislation penalising sarpanches for any ‘act of gods’, he said that it was sheer madness to draft such a legislation. The Congress, it was elected, would repeal all such legislations, he declared.

“If a sarpanch faces suspension in the event of saplings getting perished, then what punishment does MAUD Minister Rama Rao, son of the CM, deserve for the death of 30 persons after being washed away in Hyderabad floods? Your (CM’s) son should have been hanged,” he said. Revanth faulted Rama Rao for not visiting the areas which still remained submerged in flood water in the Old City region.

Terming the BRS “Basmasura Rastra Samithi”, Revanth said that Chandrasekhar Rao would not change his attitude and called on sarpanches, MPTC and ZPTC members to change him.

TPCC TEAM MEETS DGP ON POACHING CASE
A TPCC delegation, led by president A Revanth Reddy, called on Director General of Police Anjani Kumar and gave a representation requesting inclusion of 12 Congress MLAs’ defection to the ruling party in the Moinabad farmhouse case. They also complained against BRS workers’ alleged attack on a Congress worker during party senior leader Nagam Janardhan Reddy’s recent visit to the proposed site for the Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation project. Meanwhile, Revanth slammed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar for “denying” appointment to elected representatives. He alleged that Somesh Kumar’s motive was to remain in the good books of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

