Telangana HC adjourns Kamareddy draft plan case to January 11

The petition was filed by T Srinivas Singh and 39 other farmers of Kamareddy mandal against the Kamareddy Municipal Commissioner and the chairperson.

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : The Telangana High Court on Monday adjourned hearing on a petition seeking a direction to scrap the draft master plan for Kamareddy town to January 11. The petition was filed by T Srinivas Singh and 39 other farmers of Kamareddy mandal against the Kamareddy Municipal Commissioner and the chairperson who notified petitioners’ lands in various survey numbers in Remeshwarpally, Kamareddy mandal in the Draft General Town Planning Scheme.

Justice P Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court adjourned the case to facilitate the government to come out with its version on the issue.

Srujan Kumar Reddy, who appeared for the farmers, pleaded with the judge to grant an interim stay. He was arguing before the court that there is no doubt that the government will approve the draft master plan because it wants to protect the 88 acres of government land on the other side of the road by notifying the petitioner’s private lands as part of the Recreation Zone.

At the time of hearing the petition, the GP urged the court to adjourn the petition in order to get instructions from the Municipal Commissioner, Kamareddy. After hearing the GP’s request, the judge granted a day’s time and adjourned the plea to January 11.

