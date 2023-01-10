Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court quashes CAT order on IAS officer Somesh Kumar

Somesh Kumar, an IAS officer from the 1989 batch in Bihar was allotted to the AP cadre when he was appointed to the Indian Administrative Service.

Published: 10th January 2023 01:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC for representational purposes.

Telangana High Court for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

A division Bench of Telangana High Court comprising of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and justice S. Nanda on Tuesday has allowed the Writ petition filed by DoPT seeking the Suspension of Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Hyderabad order, allocating Somesh Kumar IAS to Telangana in 2016.

The Court has quashed the CAT order dated on 29 March 2016 allocating Somesh Kumar IAS to Telangana. Following the creation of Telangana State as per Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014, the DoPT re-allotted the All India Services officers between the residuary AP State and the newly carved out Telangana State.

Though the counsel for Somesh Kumar IAS has made a request to keep the verdict order in abeyance for three weeks so that an appeal can be preferred. However, it was declined. 

Therefore, Somesh Kumar has to go to Andhra Pradesh from the date of receipt of the order.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy took to Twitter on the same. "We have been saying from the beginning that the appointment of CS Somesh Kumar is illegal. The High Court recently said the same. The CBI should investigate the decisions taken by Somesh Kumar as Chief Secretary, Dharani, Head of CCLA and RERA," read the tweet.

