Telangana Minister KTR urges IT firms to expand to Tier-II towns

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday urged industry leaders to consider expanding their operations beyond Hyderabad to Tier-II towns in the State. He also asked them to identify new opportunities and prospective investors for the State government to pursue.

At an interactive session with leaders of the IT industry organised by the Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA), Rama Rao asked the attendees for guidance on how the State government could ensure that local youth receive the majority of job opportunities. He noted that the State has been working to establish a partnership between industry and academia.

The IT sector in the State has grown from 3.23 lakh to 8.7 lakh and IT exports have increased from Rs 57,000 crore in 2014 to Rs 1.83 lakh crore in 2022. Citing Nasscom’s report, the minister pointed out that of the 4.5 lakh jobs created in the IT sector in India last year, 1.5 lakh or one-third of the total were added in Hyderabad, outpacing Bengaluru, which added 1.46 lakh. “The number of employees and employers who are looking at Hyderabad is growing. I sincerely believe that this is just the beginning,” he said.

Rama Rao said the State government will continue to closely collaborate with the industry to take advantage of the opportunity to create two million jobs in India in the coming years. During the interaction session, he also discussed the mobility, digital and other infrastructure created by the Telangana government since 2014. He emphasised that technology that does not benefit the common man is futile, and highlighted the State’s accomplishments in this regard, including being the first State to use facial recognition to renew pensioners’ life certificates and leading the list of States in the metric of per capita e-transactions offered through MeeSeva. He also mentioned that Telangana was the first State to use facial recognition in local body elections.

Rama Rao also highlighted the robust innovation ecosystem created by the Telangana government, including T-Hub, We-Hub, Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), WASH Hub, T-Works and others. He mentioned that a B-Hub for biotech and life sciences industries is in the pipeline and that T Works will be inaugurated later this year.

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday urged industry leaders to consider expanding their operations beyond Hyderabad to Tier-II towns in the State. He also asked them to identify new opportunities and prospective investors for the State government to pursue. At an interactive session with leaders of the IT industry organised by the Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA), Rama Rao asked the attendees for guidance on how the State government could ensure that local youth receive the majority of job opportunities. He noted that the State has been working to establish a partnership between industry and academia. The IT sector in the State has grown from 3.23 lakh to 8.7 lakh and IT exports have increased from Rs 57,000 crore in 2014 to Rs 1.83 lakh crore in 2022. Citing Nasscom’s report, the minister pointed out that of the 4.5 lakh jobs created in the IT sector in India last year, 1.5 lakh or one-third of the total were added in Hyderabad, outpacing Bengaluru, which added 1.46 lakh. “The number of employees and employers who are looking at Hyderabad is growing. I sincerely believe that this is just the beginning,” he said. Rama Rao said the State government will continue to closely collaborate with the industry to take advantage of the opportunity to create two million jobs in India in the coming years. During the interaction session, he also discussed the mobility, digital and other infrastructure created by the Telangana government since 2014. He emphasised that technology that does not benefit the common man is futile, and highlighted the State’s accomplishments in this regard, including being the first State to use facial recognition to renew pensioners’ life certificates and leading the list of States in the metric of per capita e-transactions offered through MeeSeva. He also mentioned that Telangana was the first State to use facial recognition in local body elections. Rama Rao also highlighted the robust innovation ecosystem created by the Telangana government, including T-Hub, We-Hub, Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), WASH Hub, T-Works and others. He mentioned that a B-Hub for biotech and life sciences industries is in the pipeline and that T Works will be inaugurated later this year.