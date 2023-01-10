Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress leaders pin hopes on landing plum AICC posts

As most of the seniors are well-known to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, they want to leverage their proximity with him to spring back into the limelight.

Published: 10th January 2023 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2023 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee

TPCC headquarters.(Photo | Express)

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the first round of “success” after Manickam Tagore was eased out as Telangana in-charge, Congress seniors are now trying to land plum positions in the party at the national level.
As most of the seniors are well-known to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, they want to leverage their proximity with him to spring back into the limelight.

As there is word going around that Kharge is likely to reshuffle the party apparatus in about a month’s time, Telangana seniors hope to squeeze themselves in, one way or the other. The seniors have been making the rounds of the AICC headquarters in Delhi to refresh their old ties with Kharge since the days of the 90s and earlier when they were in key positions in the party.

For instance, Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, after he stepped down as TPCC president has been without a party post. He is expecting to be appointed as one of the general secretaries of the party and if everything goes well, he might even become in-charge of a state.

Veteran warhorse V Hanumantha Rao is also eyeing a position in the AICC. Since he shares a special bond with Kharge when he was a Rajya Sabha member during which time he served as OBC MPS convenor, he hopes to land the post of chairman of the OBC department.

Then, former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah is there, expecting the post of either AICC general secretary or secretary. He has also been visiting Delhi frequently, trying to prevail upon Kharge. Ponnam Prabhakar, former MP from Karimnagar, who fought valiantly in the Lok Sabha on the day the State bifurcation bill was presented on February 13, 2014, is expecting an AICC secretary position.

According to AICC sources, though there were three BC leaders vying for a key post in AICC, only or at the most two would be accommodated. Several leaders of Telangana Congress feel that the party might accommodate a good number of leaders in the committee due to Assembly elections scheduled later this year in the state. The sources said, two or three SC/ST leaders also might be taken in. Party sources said there is ample chance for former Minister of State Balaram Naik or former deputy chief minister Damodar Raja Narismha to find a place in the national committee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp