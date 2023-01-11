1.5 crore to be tested in Kanti Velugu-2

Home States Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The second phase of Kanti Velugu will be launched in Greater Hyderabad limits from January 18 to June 30, where mass eye screening camps will be organised across the city, Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav said.  

He called upon people including public representatives to make Kanti Velugu a grand success and see that it enters the Guinness Book of World Records.

Srinivas Yadav, along with Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, MLAs, MLCs and other elected representatives held a district-level review meeting at the GHMC head office on arrangements for the Kanti Velugu-2 programme. He said that this time 1.50 crore people will be tested and 55 lakh people will be provided with eye glasses.  

The Minister directed GHMC officials to hold meetings with corporators, colonies, basti committees and other public representatives and officials under their jurisdiction.  The State government has earmarked Rs 250 crore for the mass eye screening camps in 1,500 places across the State. In GHMC limits, 115 camps will be organised in 91 wards.

The officials were directed to identify community halls, multi-purpose function halls, other government buildings and municipal grounds for setting up camps within the GHMC. The camps will be conducted from 9 am to 4 pm where eye screening and vision test for the entire adult population, providing spectacles free of cost wherever prescribed.

