6 of a family killed as car plunges into Mallannasagar canal

While five of them died on the spot, Venkatesh who was at the driving wheel, sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to the nearby hospital, where he breathed his last.

Published: 11th January 2023 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Local residents try to rescue the victims after a car fell into the Mallannasagar  canal near Jagadevpur in Siddlpet district on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET : Six members of a family died after a car in which they were travelling plunged into the flood canal of the Mallannasagar project near Munigadapa village in Jagadevpur mandal on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Sammaiah, 38, Sravanti, 36, Lokesh, 16, Bhavya Sri, 18, Rajamani, 53, and Venkatesh. Police said the mishap occurred when the family from Bommalaramaram of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district were returning home from Vemulawada temple.

Venkatesh, who was at the driving wheel, lost control while negotiating a turn. The car crashed into the road divider and then fell into the flood canal below.

While five of them died on the spot, Venkatesh who sustained grievous injuries was rushed to the nearby hospital, where he breathed his last. Jagadevpur police have registered a case. The investigation is on.

