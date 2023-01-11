BJP daydreaming, BRS will win: KTR

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday scoffed at the saffron party’s State president Bandi Sanjay’s claim that the BJP will win the forthcoming Assembly election. Pointing to the recently-held Cooperative Electricity Supply Society (CESS) elections in which candidates backed by the pink party swept all 15 director posts, Rama Rao said: “That was just a trailer, the full movie will be after the people give the BRS a comprehensive majority in the elections.”

Rama Rao, along with TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, attended a ceremony in which the BRS backed candidates took oath as directors of CESS in Sircilla.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said that the country’s debts have increased a “hundred-fold” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi when compared to previous regimes. “Modi is ruling only for his Gujarati friends and business barons,” he alleged.

Later, speaking after inaugurating an Anganwadi centre at Kodurupaka and laying the foundation stone for a school building, Rama Rao said that of the 20 best Gram Panchyats across the country, 19 are from Telangana. “BJP leaders are making false propaganda against the State government,” he said, adding that the Modi government has waived loans worth Rs 12 lakh crore of his corporate friends. “If my statement is incorrect, I am ready for any punishment,” Rama Rao said.

“Despite the Centre blocking funds, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has developed the State,” he said. Earlier, Rama Rao drove down to the CESS office where he greeted everyone present with a hand shake and thanking the people for voting for BRS.

PREVENTIVE ARRESTS



Ahead of Rama Rao’s visit to Kodurpaka to inaugurate the Anganwadi centre, police took Mid Manair Dam oustees, and Congress and BJP leaders into preventive custody

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday scoffed at the saffron party’s State president Bandi Sanjay’s claim that the BJP will win the forthcoming Assembly election. Pointing to the recently-held Cooperative Electricity Supply Society (CESS) elections in which candidates backed by the pink party swept all 15 director posts, Rama Rao said: “That was just a trailer, the full movie will be after the people give the BRS a comprehensive majority in the elections.” Rama Rao, along with TS Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, attended a ceremony in which the BRS backed candidates took oath as directors of CESS in Sircilla. Addressing the gathering, the minister said that the country’s debts have increased a “hundred-fold” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi when compared to previous regimes. “Modi is ruling only for his Gujarati friends and business barons,” he alleged. Later, speaking after inaugurating an Anganwadi centre at Kodurupaka and laying the foundation stone for a school building, Rama Rao said that of the 20 best Gram Panchyats across the country, 19 are from Telangana. “BJP leaders are making false propaganda against the State government,” he said, adding that the Modi government has waived loans worth Rs 12 lakh crore of his corporate friends. “If my statement is incorrect, I am ready for any punishment,” Rama Rao said. “Despite the Centre blocking funds, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has developed the State,” he said. Earlier, Rama Rao drove down to the CESS office where he greeted everyone present with a hand shake and thanking the people for voting for BRS. PREVENTIVE ARRESTS Ahead of Rama Rao’s visit to Kodurpaka to inaugurate the Anganwadi centre, police took Mid Manair Dam oustees, and Congress and BJP leaders into preventive custody