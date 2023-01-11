Home States Telangana

Congress leader Ponnam meets BRS MLA, rejects talk of jumping ship

Published: 11th January 2023 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

Senior congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar

Senior Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An informal meeting between Congress leader and former MP Ponnam Prabhakar and Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) MLA KP Vivekanand at the latter’s residence on Tuesday fuelled speculation that the Congress leader might be contemplating to part ways with the grand old party.

As the Congress and BRS are at loggerheads, a meeting between the two leaders aroused interest over what Ponnam was up to.

When contacted, Prabhakar said that they did not discuss politics at all. He said he met him to discuss the proposed construction of a choultry for the Goud community in Vemulawada, famous for Rajarajeswara Swamy Temple.

He said there was no question of him leaving the Congress. He said that he met the ruling party MLA as all Goud leaders in key positions had decided to come together to help the community in one way or the other.

The former MP said that the construction of a community choultry benefit lakhs of pilgrims visiting the Vemulawada temple. Vivekanand also donated `25 lakh for the construction of a kalyana mandapam and choultry in Vemulawada to Ponnam Prabhakar and other Goud community leaders.

