Home States Telangana

Hyderabad officials expedite works on Sewerage Treatment Plants as deadline nears

HMWS&SB working on 31 STP with a capacity of 1,259.5 MLD across the city to achieve 100% sewage treatment

Published: 11th January 2023 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

STP works are under progress in different parts of the Hyderabad

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With the State government firm on achieving 100% sewage treatment by the end of this year, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has expedited work on the 31 Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) of 1,259.50 MLD capacity across the city.

The Water Board has set a target to complete over 50% of the under-construction STPs between February and July and the remaining between August and November this year.

The present total sewage generation is 1950 Million Litres per Day (MLD) and the capacity of existing STPs is around 772 MLD. The gap in treatment is 1,178 MLD, and under the ongoing construction of 31 STP projects, it is proposed to develop 1,259.50 MLD capacity to achieve 100% sewage treatment. Hyderabad will become the only city in the country to treat 100% sewage.

As many as 16 STPs of 985 MLD capacity will be completed from February to July, 2023. They include Nagole (320), Amberpet (212.50), Fathenagar-1 (133), Nallacheruvu-1 (86.50), Attapur-1 (64), Miralam Site-I (41.50), Mullakathuwa Cheruvu (25), Khajakunta (20), Peddacheruvu (17.50), Kokapet (15), Shivalayanagar (14), Vennelagadda (10), Durgam Cheruvu (7), Miyapur-Patelcheruvu (7), Nallagandla (7) and Safilguda (5.50).

Another 11 STPs that will treat 270 MLD will be completed between August and November of this year. They include Rainbow Vista (43), Attapur-2 (40), HPS, Begumpet (cascaded from Ambercheruvu) (40), Ramacheruvu (30), Nallacheruvu-2 (alternative site for Banda Cheruvu and Alwal) (30), Chitrapuri Colony (alternative site for Khajaguda) (21), Pariki Cheruvu (20), Fathenagar-2 (alternative site for cascaded flow from Fox Sagar, Nallacheruvu Cheruvu) (20), Kapra Lake (10), Patelcheruvu (10) and Palapitta Park (5). A few of them got delayed due to land issues, and steps are being taken to address them so that work begins at the earliest.

HMWS&SB managing director M Dana Kishore is monitoring the STP works on a daily basis and ensuring that they are completed as per the timelines. He makes regular inspections to the site and gives instructions from time to time for their early completion. Wherever issues are cropping up, he is sorting them on priority to avoid any delays.

The benefits of STPs include the prevention of sewage flow in the catchment areas and the discharge of wastewater into lakes and other water bodies. In addition to this, the environment and hygiene in the catchment area of water bodies will also be improved to a large extent due to STPs.

Most of the STPs are being constructed using the Sequencing Batch Reactor (SBR) technology, considered to be the best, to treat sewage. The SBR technology requires less space compared to the Moving Bed Bio Reactor (MBBR) technology which is used in existing STPs. The maintenance cost is also lower for SBR.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board Sewerage Treatment Plants
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp