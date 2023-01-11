New AICC in-charge for TS Thakre in Hyderabad today, will have his hands full

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Newly-appointed AICC in-charge for Telangana Manikrao Thakre will have his hands full during his visit to the State on Wednesday as a host of issues like the controversial appointments to various committees, groupism and attempts by rival parties to poach Congress leaders await him.

With the party beset with such crucial issues, it is no surprise that senior Telangana Congress leaders are looking at Thakre with the hope that he would “coordinate, consult and communicate” with them, unlike his predecessor.

Thakre’s first task would be to bring about amity between the detractors and supporters of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy. The senior leaders have taken strong exception to the appointments to various TPCC committees, alleging that the new appointees are loyalists of Revanth. The seniors alleged that Manickam Tagore, the then AICC in-charge, worked hand in glove with the TPCC president, thus allowing him to take unilateral decisions.

Following the defiant posture adopted by the seniors, the task of appointments to various committees like TPCC secretaries, spokespersons, joint secretaries and treasurers, and district presidents was deferred.

Importantly for Thakre, striking a balance in the implementation of Haat se Haat Jodo padayatra, would be significant as the party seniors are learnt to have proposed the idea of CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also embarking on a padayatra throughout the length and breadth of the state.

“Thakre should meet the senior leaders one-on-one so that we can appraise him of the problems the party faces. Otherwise, the mistakes that happened during the tenure of the previous in-charge could be repeated,” said V Hanumantha Rao, while addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan.

In short, Telangana Congress leaders feel that the onus of setting things right, duly considering the opinions of seniors, lies upon the new AICC in-charge.

