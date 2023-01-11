Home States Telangana

TS BJP president Bandi writes to CM, seeks rice under PMGKAY to poor for Sankranti fest

Sanjay asked the chief minister to see that all State government employees, contract / outsourced workers and pensioners received their monthly salary and pension on time during the festive season.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday demanded the State government to “immediately” supply rice to the poor through the Public Distribution System under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY), so that people don’t have to sleep hungry during the Sankranti festive season.

In a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday, Sanjay said that the Centre has extended the free supply of 5 kg rice per head, to all ration card holders throughout the year starting January.

“In Telangana, as many as 55 lakh card holders, covering a population of 1.92 crore, are supposed to get 13 lakh tonne rice costing Rs 4,300 crore. This would save the State government Rs 250 crore,” he said.

Terming the State government’s attitude “callous and arrogant”, Sanjay alleged that even during the peak of Covid-19 pandemic, the State government stalled the supply of rice under PMGKAY, just because it would bring a good name to the Centre.

Sanjay asked the chief minister to see that all State government employees, contract / outsourced workers and pensioners received their monthly salary and pension on time during the festive season. He pointed out that in many districts, employees and pensioners have not received payments till now.

