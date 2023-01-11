Why appoint AP cadre officers, Congress asks KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress on Tuesday sought to know why Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao appointed Andhra Pradesh cadre IAS officer Somesh Kumar as the Chief Secretary when there were many Telangana officers available. The main Opposition party alleged that IAS officers who deviate from rules and regulations were getting coveted posts. TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said, “We have been stating from the beginning that the appointment of Somesh Kumar as the chief secretary is illegal. The high court upheld that now. A CBI inquiry should be conducted on the decisions taken by Somesh Kumar in the capacity of head of Dharani portal, CCLA, RERA and as chief secretary.” TPCC working president Bomma Mahesh Goud said that Somesh Kumar has been implementing the diktats of the CM by rushing to issue GOs. “The top 15 IAS officers in Telangana hail from other States. There are multiple efficient officers from Telangana. This is happening because they are subservient to the CM” he said.