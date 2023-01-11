Home States Telangana

Why appoint AP cadre officers, Congress asks KCR

The main Opposition party alleged that IAS officers who deviate from rules and regulations were getting coveted posts.

Published: 11th January 2023 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2023 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

A Revanth Reddy

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress on Tuesday sought to know why Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao appointed Andhra Pradesh cadre IAS officer Somesh Kumar as the Chief Secretary when there were many Telangana officers available.  

The main Opposition party alleged that IAS officers who deviate from rules and regulations were getting coveted posts. TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said, “We have been stating from the beginning that the appointment of Somesh Kumar as the chief secretary is illegal. The high court upheld that now. A CBI inquiry should be conducted on the decisions taken by Somesh Kumar in the capacity of head of Dharani portal, CCLA, RERA and as chief secretary.”

TPCC working president Bomma Mahesh Goud said that Somesh Kumar has been implementing the diktats of the CM by rushing to issue GOs.  “The top 15 IAS officers in Telangana hail from other States.
There are multiple efficient officers from Telangana. This is happening because they are subservient to the CM” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Remote south Kashmir village lights up for the first time in 75 years
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee hits out at Left Front during G20 meet, CPM fumes
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (File Photo | PTI)
RSS workers never say 'Jai Siya Ram': Rahul Gandhi in Ambala
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File Photo | EPS)
INTERVIEW | Common Opposition PM candidate unlikely for 2024, says Sitharam Yechury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp